Image caption The officer was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with a road traffic offence after a police officer was hit by a car in Glasgow.

The officer, Phil Hedge-Holmes, was struck by a silver Vauxhall Corsa on London Road at about 10:50 on 31 May as he dealt with an earlier collision.

The 45-year-old, who has five years' police service, was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A 30-year-old man was arrested after the incident, but was released without charge.