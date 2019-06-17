A beggar who raped a 57-year-old woman after she stopped to check on his welfare has been jailed.

James Campbell, 32, admitted raping the woman in a lane in Glasgow city centre on 16 August last year.

At the High Court in Glasgow judge Lady Stacey imposed a lifelong restriction order on Campbell, telling him he was guilty of a "very serious and violent rape".

"I take the view you present a danger to the public," she added.

Lady Stacey imposed a punishment part of three years but told Campbell: "In order to protect the public work needs to be done with you.

"There is no definite time at which you will be released. You will be seen by doctors and psychologists. As to when you are released that decision will not be taken by me, it will be taken by others."

Demanded a kiss

Defence counsel Laura Reilly said: "He says he expresses remorse. "

Campbell, who lived with his mother in Paisley, Renfrewshire, was begging on 16 August last year, in Buchanan Street, Glasgow.

The woman noticed he was not wearing a top - although it was cold and raining.

She asked him if he was alright and chatted to him for about 10 minutes. Campbell then followed her and refused to go away.

As the woman walked past the lane between West Nile Street and Nelson Mandela Place, Campbell demanded a kiss before restraining her and raping her.

Campbell, who dressed in Celtic football club clothing and draped himself in an Irish tricolour, regularly begged in Buchanan Street and made between £40 and £100 a day.

Scratch marks

Prosecutor Angela Gray said he had told the woman he loved her and wanted her to be his girlfriend. She replied: "Don't be daft. I don't even know you."

The court heard that the woman struggled with Campbell and repeatedly told him to stop.

Ms Gray added: "A solicitor working in an office overlooking the lane saw the incident taking place and phoned the police."

Officers arrived to find Campbell raping the woman and dragged him off her. He had fresh scratch marks on his outer thighs.

The woman was visibly shaken and upset. She had bruised legs and grazes.

The rape was captured on CCTV.

Campbell, who has been in custody since August last year, has been placed on the sex offenders register.