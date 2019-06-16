Image copyright Google Image caption The man had been dropped off by taxi shortly before the attack

A man suffered a "life threatening" stab wound in an attack at a station in East Dunbartonshire.

British Transport Police said he was injured during an altercation with teenagers at Westerton Station in Bearsden in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers want to trace a taxi driver who dropped the man off shortly before the stabbing at about 01:15.

They have also issued descriptions of three men and a woman they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

The first was white of a slim build, in his late teens and was wearing a black baseball cap, black jumper, black body warmer and black jogging bottoms.

The second man was white of slim build, late teens and had short dark shaven hair. He was wearing a grey jumper with red, white and black shapes on the chest, and blue jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

The third man was white, of large build, late teens and wearing a black and olive green North Face jacket and black trainers.

The woman was white of slim build, late teens and had long dark hair. She was wearing a yellow/green jumper, blue jeans and blue and white trainers.

Det Con Lorna White from British Transport Police, said: "This was a very serious incident and we are urgently appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

"In particular, we are keen to trace the driver of a dark coloured taxi which dropped off the suspect at the station just moments before the assault at approximately 1.15am. If you were this driver, or were near to Westerton station please get in touch as soon as possible."