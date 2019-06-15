Image caption Police and paramedics were called to Hermitage Avenue

A street has been cordoned off after the "suspicious death" of a man at a house in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Hermitage Avenue in Knightswood at about 10:00 on Saturday after reports of a man with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a post mortem examination would take place to determine the exact cause of his death.