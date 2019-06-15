Two more Glasgow Airport strikes announced

Image copyright Unite Image caption Unite members staged a third day of strike action on Friday

Staff at Glasgow Airport have announced the dates for a further two strikes before the end of June.

Unite union members gathered to picket on Friday on the third day of strikes in Glasgow over pay and pensions.

More will be held on 21 June between 08:30 and 14:30, 24 June (06:00 to 10:00) and 26 June (10:00 to 14:00), plus two new dates - 28 June (9:30 to 13.30) and 30 June (17:00 to 21:00).

It comes after further strikes were announced for Aberdeen Airport.

Image copyright Unite Image caption Staff picket at Glasgow Airport on Friday morning

The action across both locations follows stalled talks over similar disputes between the AGS Airports group and the Unite union.

Mark Johnston, managing director at Glasgow Airport, said: "This latest notice of industrial action is particularly disappointing given we have reached out to Unite and agreed a date for further talks which will take place at Acas next Wednesday 19 June.

"Despite their best efforts to cause disruption, we have kept our airport open ensuring thousands of passengers and hundreds of flights have been able to travel and operate safely. Our robust contingency plans will be in place on the new dates."

Unite said the latest four-hour stoppage action in Aberdeen would be on Thursday 27 June and Friday 28 June, both between 06:00 and 10:00.

Further talks are expected to take place in Aberdeen next Tuesday in a bid to avert industrial action.