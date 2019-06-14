Glasgow & West Scotland

Fire rips through hotel at Belleisle Golf Course in Ayr

  • 14 June 2019
Belleisle golf course Image copyright Sean Strickland

A fire has broken out in a derelict hotel within the grounds of a golf course in Ayr.

Firefighters were called to the hotel within Belleisle Park at about 15:20 after the flames took hold in the building, which is closed for refurbishment.

Five trucks and two support pumps have been sent to the scene.

The incident is ongoing.

