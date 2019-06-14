Fire rips through hotel at Belleisle Golf Course in Ayr
- 14 June 2019
A fire has broken out in a derelict hotel within the grounds of a golf course in Ayr.
Firefighters were called to the hotel within Belleisle Park at about 15:20 after the flames took hold in the building, which is closed for refurbishment.
Five trucks and two support pumps have been sent to the scene.
The incident is ongoing.