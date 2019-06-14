New weekly newspaper for Isle of Bute

Image caption The Buteman newspaper is to close

A new weekly newspaper for Bute is to launch next week, a week after the island's previous local paper announced it was to cease production.

The Buteman will publish its final edition later this month after its circulation dropped to below 550.

But Argyll Media, the publishers of the Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard, announced the launch of new title The Isle of Bute News on Friday.

The first edition will be published on Friday 21 June.

Dunoon Observer and Isle of Bute News editor Gordon Neish said: "We are all sorry to see The Buteman will no longer be published, as the people of Bute deserve a newspaper to be their voice, and to keep them informed of what is going on, both on and around the island.

"I have thought for some time that as Bute and Cowal are physically so close to each other and have so much in common, such as a council area committee, health board - and even sports teams, that a newspaper covering both areas would be ideal.

"The Isle of Bute News and the Dunoon Observer will have some pages in common, as well as some pages devoted to exclusive news for Bute and Cowal respectively."

The Buteman's editor and sole reporter were both based in Edinburgh, where they worked for other titles in the group.

The new paper will be produced and edited from the Dunoon office of Argyll Media.