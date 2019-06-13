Image copyright Stephen Gibson Image caption Police were called to a flat in Fairway Avenue, Paisley, after reports of a serious injury

A man has died after a disturbance in a flat in Renfrewshire.

Police were called to a property in Fairway Avenue, Paisley at 01:55 on Thursday after reports of a serious injury.

A 40-year-old man was taken to the city's Royal Alexandra Hospital, where he died.

A police spokeswoman said a 45-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with his death.