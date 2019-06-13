Image copyright Mossgiel

An Ayrshire farm once worked by Robert Burns has won a top award at the BBC Food and Farming Awards.

Mossgiel Milk, a small dairy near Mauchline, won the "Future Food Award" for its innovative approach to farming.

Once losing £10,000 a month as a result of plummeting milk prices, farmer Bryce Cunningham transformed his traditional dairy business by making it fully organic and single-use plastic free.

Robert Burns was a tenant farmer at Mossgiel Farm in the late 18th century.

Mr Cunningham, the third generation of his family to farm at Mossgiel, said he was delighted with the award.

He told BBC Radio 4 programme Farming Today: "We lost so much money in my first year of farming after my father Robert's death that I felt we had to do something different to what we were doing.

"I started to think the consumer today has no connection to the farm or where the food comes from.

"Then I was thinking about single use plastics and how we had the solution 50 years ago with bottles, there is a drive behind this and I thought there was an opportunity there."

He added: "It was a massive step but our local community was behind it and we launched two crowd funders which were really successful and we are now in a position to support two other local organic farmers who were in the same position as us five years ago by simply being in the wrong milk contract."