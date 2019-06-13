Image copyright Google

A washing machine and tumble dryer are to be installed at a school in Glasgow following an infestation of bed bugs.

St Bride's Primary is located in the Govanhill area, which Glasgow City Council said had been affected by pest control issues for several years.

The council said free-to-use washing and drying machines would be installed at the school in the coming months.

It is hoped they will help tackle the bed bug problem affecting local people who have no access to such facilities.

The council has not said when the washing machine and tumble dryer will be operational or what times local people will be able to use them.

'No stigma'

A council spokeswoman said: "Our schools play an active and important role in many different issues affecting their local community - offering support and advice to their families far beyond learning and teaching.

"Supporting our children and our staff are a top priority and while challenging for all, we are working with a number of agencies to do all that we can to put measures in place that will help the school manage the situation.

"This must be done as sensitively as possible so that there is no stigma for our children and families."

The council said that it had been working to deal with pest control issues in Govanhill for some time.

This involved "responding to calls from the public and undertaking pro-active block-by-block treatment programmes."

Pest control officers also visited the school in March and two other visits are planned before the new term in August.

It is understood that one member of staff at St Bride's was reimbursed for the cost of clothing which had to be replaced due to bed bug infestation.

The council spokeswoman added: "The measures introduced in the school are having an impact with no active sightings in the school since January and no additional staff affected.

"This includes hosting information sessions - inviting along other professionals, as appropriate - to help educate families with problems affecting their homes that can sometimes have an impact on schools."