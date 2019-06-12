Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The threatened evictions sparked protests in Glasgow last summer

Hundreds of asylum seekers are facing eviction after a housing provider announced it was to restart a lock-changing programme.

Serco first announced that it was issuing notices to tenants who had been denied the right to remain in the UK last July.

It provides free housing to about 300 people in Glasgow.

In April a legal challenge arguing that evictions would be unlawful without a court order was dismissed by a judge.

Earlier this year it was also revealed that Serco had lost the Home Office contract in Scotland, which will be delivered by Mears Group after September.

'New future'

The company said it was "not a step we have taken lightly", but will now restart the lock-change programme and return any housing it rents in the city to its owners at the end of the leases.

Julia Rogers, Serco's managing director for immigration, said: "We very much regret the distress this will cause, but hope that it will be understood that we cannot be expected to provide free housing indefinitely to hundreds of people who have been unsuccessful in their asylum claims and most of whom have no legal right to remain in the UK.

"We call on all parties to work with us constructively to help people navigate their way through to a new future beyond the asylum system, and we will be making funds available to charities to support this work."

Serco's original plans to change the locks of tenants were met with protests in Glasgow last summer.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken wrote to Home Secretary Sajid Javid warning that the move would "trigger a humanitarian crisis in Glasgow".

Serco suspended the process in light of the legal challenge from two asylum seekers who had argued their eviction would be unlawful without a court order.

However the case was dismissed in a ruling by the Court of Session.

Image caption Serco has sent out letters to some people giving them notice to leave their accommodation

Serco said its latest programme would be rolled out over the next four months and no more than 30 people would be issued with lock-changing notices in any one week.

Almost all are single adult men and women. Serco said "no children will be left without housing".

The company said tenants would be given at least 21 days' notice to make alternative arrangements.

It said that, after losing its Home Office contract in Scotland to supply accommodation, it had to return the housing it rented in Glasgow to the owners at the end of each lease.

The firm said it was contractually obliged to return the properties vacant.

Serco also said it would make up to £150,000 available to charities supporting homeless people in Glasgow.