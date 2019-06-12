Image copyright Glasgow City Council

Plans to revamp a busy area of Glasgow city centre, including the installation of a river park, will be put to the public for approval.

The city council will launch a £900,000 consultation on potential developments for the St Enoch area.

The proposed river park would stretch along both banks of the Clyde from Glasgow Green to the Riverside Museum and Kelvingrove.

Better night-life and access to public transport are also included.

The consultation on the St Enoch District Regeneration Framework will launch on Friday and is expected to last eight weeks.

Plans aim to create better connectivity between the city centre and residents on the south bank

Council leader Susan Aitken said the district was one of the most historic in the city centre, but its true potential had yet to be realised.

"However, these new proposals - which reconnect the community with the River Clyde - have the potential to absolutely transform how people see St Enoch as a place to live, work and socialise," she said.

The council described the area as "diverse and dynamic" with the potential to provide better links between the city centre and communities south of the river.

The proposal focuses on the creation of more green space, pedestrian and cycling accessibility.

It comes as construction work started on a £40m leisure development at the St Enoch Centre. The revamp includes a nine-screen Vue cinema, nine restaurants and new retail and leisure facilities.