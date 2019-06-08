Image copyright Greg Usrey

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the former Jordanhill College building in Glasgow.

The fire broke out at the building in Southbrae Drive in the west end just before 16:00.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said 18 firefighters were in attendance. Plumes of smoke could be seen across the city.

Part of the campus was being transformed into flats at a cost of £100m.

Councillor Michael Cullen tweeted a video of the fire.

Councillor Michael Cullen tweeted a video of the fire.

Beware large fire in Old Jordanhill college everyone please be careful and ensure our emergency services have access to deal with this ongoing incident! pic.twitter.com/pBEK9tb47x — Cllr Michael Cullen (@MichaelSNP13) June 8, 2019

Strathclyde University left the site in 2012 with all its educational activities at the college moving to the John Anderson Campus in the city centre.

The site includes the Grade B listed David Stow building.