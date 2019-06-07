Search for man who fell into River Clyde

Image caption Search teams failed to find the man on Thursday evening

A search for a man who fell into the River Clyde from Glasgow Bridge on Thursday evening has resumed.

Officers were called to the scene, near Jamaica Street, at about 19:20.

The man who went into the water was described as being white, aged between 25 and 30, of slim build and with short hair.

Despite a search involving Police Scotland, HM Coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the man was not found.

Police Scotland officers are continuing the search and have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Sgt Graeme Burn said: "We know there were a number of people on a pontoon near the bridge who went to help and I would urge them to get in touch.

"We are still trying to establish the identity man who has gone into the river and anyone who has information which could assist our inquiries should contact Police Scotland.

"If you were driving past the location at the time and captured the incident on a dashcam, please contact us."