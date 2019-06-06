Image copyright Glasgow Kelvin College Image caption Ms Porter was on a study trip to Slovenia

A senior figure at Glasgow Kelvin College has been killed in a road crash.

Anne Porter, the college's faculty head for engineering, construction and science, had been on a study visit to Slovenia.

A car she was travelling in was involved in a three-vehicle collision on a motorway near Ljubljana.

The college has issued a statement saying her colleagues were "shocked and saddened" by the news.

Those injured in the crash included two staff from New College Lanarkshire.

The statement from Glasgow Kelvin College said: "The college can confirm that tragically a member of our staff has died following a motor vehicle accident on a study visit to Slovenia.

"All at the college are shocked and saddened by this tragic event.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Anne's family and friends."

New College Lanarkshire confirmed two of its employees were hurt in the accident.

"Two members of staff from New College Lanarkshire participating in a study visit to Slovenia were hurt and required medical treatment yesterday when the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by another vehicle while stationary in traffic," it said.

"We are providing ongoing support to them and their families."