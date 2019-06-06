Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A major police investigation was sparked in October 2016

Murder accused Edward Cairney has been cleared of defrauding missing Margaret Fleming of £182,000 in benefits.

His co-accused Avril Jones is still accused of that offence which was allegedly committed between 18 December 1999 and 26 October 2017.

Both are charged with murdering Ms Fleming by means unknown between 18 December 1999 and 5 January 2000 at Seacroft in Inverkip, Inverclyde, or elsewhere in Scotland.

They deny the charges against them.

At the High Court in Glasgow, prosecutor Iain McSporran QC withdrew a number of charges against both accused, prior to closing the Crown case.

These included abducting and assaulting Ms Fleming by locking her in a room, cutting her hair and binding her arms and wrists with tape on various occasions between 1 November 1997 and 5 January 2000.

Image caption Margaret Fleming would now be 38 years old

A charge that they attempted to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of her personal effects and pretending she was alive was also dropped.

Prosecutor Iain McSporran QC said: "Either insufficient or no evidence was led in support of them and I withdraw these charges."

In respect of the benefits fraud charge, Mr McSporran said: "I am withdrawing this charge against Mr Cairney, but not Avril Jones."

'Raised concerns'

Judge Lord Matthews told both accused: "The advocate depute has decided to withdraw a number of charges and I acquit you of these."

A major police investigation was sparked on 28 October 2016 after a benefits claim submitted by Ms Jones on Ms Fleming's behalf raised concerns about her wellbeing.

Mr Cairney and Ms Jones claimed that Ms Fleming fled when police came to speak to her, but allege that she has returned from time to time to collect her benefits money.

The court has heard that the last confirmed sighting of Ms Fleming, who would now be 38, was at Ms Jones' home in Inverkip on 17 December 1999.

The trial before Lord Matthews continues.