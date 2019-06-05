Two men face murder trial over Owen Hassan death
Two men are to stand trial charged with the murder of Owen Hassan in Glasgow.
The father-of-three died following an incident in Greenview Street near the Old Stag Inn in Pollokshaws on 7 November last year.
Prosecutors claim the 30-year-old was chased, seized by the body and then repeatedly struck with knives or machetes.
David Callaghan, 30, and Craig Corrall, 38, both deny the charges and a trial has been set for November.
Mr Corrall faces a separate charge of threatening Mr Hassan and a woman on various occasions between March and April last year.