Image caption Rannoch Drive has been closed while police investigate reports of gunfire

Police are investigating reports that a gun was fired on a street in Bearsden in the early hours.

Rannoch Drive in the East Dunbartonshire town has been closed by officers after residents reported the sound of gunfire at about 05:30 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said that nobody had been injured in the incident.

A spokesman said investigations were ongoing and that the road was likely to remain closed for a time.