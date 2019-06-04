Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police forensic officers searching the garden

Almost 300 fragments of bone were discovered in the garden of the house where missing Margaret Fleming used to live, a murder trial has heard.

Analysis by Dr Helen Langstaff concluded that none of the fragments were recognisably human in origin.

Some were recognisable as animal, including deer, while most of the 298 fragments were too small to identify as anything other than bone.

Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 58, deny murdering Margaret Fleming.

Margaret Fleming was reported missing in October 2016

They are accused of killing her at Seacroft, Inverkip, Inverclyde, between 18 December 1999 and 5 January 2000.

They are also accused of defrauding £182,000 in benefits and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by claiming Ms Fleming was alive.

They deny all the charges against them and claim that Ms Fleming is still alive.

Dr Langstaff, a forensic anthropologist, told the trial that she examined fragments of bone taken from a blackened area of earth in the garden of the property.

They included part of a hind foot of a deer, which showed signs that it had been exposed to heat.

The trial, before judge Lord Matthews, continues.