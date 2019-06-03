Image copyright Billy McCrorie/Geograph Image caption Fisher taught the girl at Prestwick Academy

A teacher is been found guilty of having sex with a vulnerable 14-year-old pupil.

Ryan Fisher, 29, told his victim to take the contraceptive pill and admitted he was "like a Jimmy Savile".

He targeted the girl, who had dyslexia, after helping her with her studies at Prestwick Academy in South Ayrshire.

Fisher, of Troon, was convicted of having unlawful sex and breaching a position of trust after a trial at Ayr Sheriff Court.

The court heard Fisher had sex with the girl more than 20 times between October 2013 and March 2015.

Incriminating messages

The offences mostly took place in his car, but also in his home and in local woods.

Fisher, who told the girl he had been a police special constable, was cleared of sending a sexually explicit communication after the prosecution dropped that charge.

The victim, now 20, said the computer science expert helped her at school as she was struggling.

They were in daily contact on Facebook and Skype and Fisher admitted having a live-in girlfriend with whom he had a child.

Police computer forensics experts recovered more than 1,000 incriminating Skype messages from the girl's laptop computer, despite Fisher teaching her how to delete them.

Describing their first secret meeting, the victim said: "He was speaking about his feelings as well, trying to help me with my emotions about school and life in general."

'In shock'

But on about the seventh date in his car, they started kissing and cuddling. "He turned around, leaned in and kissed me," she said.

"I didn't know what to do. I was in shock."

Sheriff Desmond Leslie deferred sentence for background reports and a risk assessment and continued bail.

But he warned Fisher: "Offences of this nature generally attract a custodial sentence."

Fisher was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.