Image caption Margaret Fleming was reported missing in October 2016

A major inquiry into the disappearance of Margaret Fleming found no trace of her, a murder trial has been told.

Det Sgt Karen Boyd said the 13-month long investigation by Police Scotland's major investigation team found no proof of life.

The officer was giving evidence at the trial of Edward Cairney and Avril Jones.

Both deny murdering Ms Fleming at Seacroft, Inverkip, Inverclyde, between 18 December 1999 and 5 January 2000.

The High Court in Glasgow has heard that an investigation was launched on 28 October 2016, after a benefits claim submitted by Ms Jones on Margaret's behalf raised concerns about her wellbeing.

Mr Cairney, 77, and Ms Jones, 58, claim that Ms Fleming is alive.

Proof of life

They say she fled when police came to speak to her, and allege that she has returned from time to time to collect her benefits money.

Det Sgt Boyd told prosecutor Iain McSporran QC that the last confirmed sighting of Ms Fleming was at Ms Jones' brother Richard's home in Inverkip on 17 December, 1999.

The jury has heard that after Ms Fleming's father died in October 1995, her mother could not cope and Mr Cairney and Ms Jones looked after her in their home from November 1997.

In her evidence, Det Sgt Boyd said she co-ordinated a proof-of-life inquiry into Margaret, who would now be 38.

This involved her and a team contacting 244 NHS trusts, 51 police forces, 419 local authorities, 42 utility companies and 386 women's aid organisations.

They also got in touch with banks.

Det Sgt Boyd told the court she had previously been involved in a proof-of-life case for murdered businesswoman Lynda Spence.

The court heard there was no evidence of Margaret Fleming applying for any credit or a bank account.

Potential sightings

The officer added: "To sustain living in today's society it would be difficult to manage without banking in whatever form."

Efforts were made to trace all women in the UK with the name Margaret Fleming and officers were only unable to trace or contact three.

Det Sgt Boyd added: "There have been no confirmed sightings of Margaret Fleming since December 1999."

Asked by prosecutor Iain McSporran QC if she found any evidence of Ms Fleming being alive, the witness replied: "No".

The witness agreed with defence QC Thomas Ross, representing Mr Cairney, that 23 potential sightings of Ms Fleming were submitted to the police.

Mr Cairney and Ms Jones are accused of defrauding £182,000 in benefits and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by claiming Ms Fleming was alive.

They deny all the charges against them.

The trial, before judge Lord Matthews, continues.