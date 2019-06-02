Image copyright PA Image caption Loyalists had been planning to march through the east end of Glasgow

Two Loyalist marches due to take place in Glasgow on Sunday have been called off, BBC Scotland understands.

It comes after local Orange Order groups failed in a legal bid to overturn a council decision to change the routes of the parades.

Despite the cancellations, police said up to 20 people tried to march along the original route on Sunday morning.

But they were redirected by officers to avoid a church were a Catholic priest was attacked in 2018.

Police said there were no arrests.

Two earlier marches planned by the Apprentice Boys of Derry were cancelled on Saturday.

All four parades were initially due to pass St Alphonsus Church on London Road, where Canon Tom White was spat on during the Orange Order Boyne march last July.

Glasgow City Council said changes were made to the authorised routes after police raised concerns.

Police said officers from across the country would have to be called in to safely manage the marches unless the route was changed.

An appeal against the council's decision by four Orange Order groups - Bridgeton Orange and Purple District 37, Dalmarnock Orange and Purple District 50, Dalmarnock No Surrender Branch Club and the Apprentice Boys of Derry (Bridgeton) - was thrown out at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

The marches on Saturday by the Apprentice Boys were cancelled, and on Sunday the marches by Bridgeton Orange and Purple District 37 and Dalmarnock Orange and Purple District 50 were not expected to go ahead.