Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man was found behind shops close to Dumbarton East train station

A man found seriously hurt behind shops in West Dunbartonshire is being treated for a life-threatening head injuries, according to police.

Officers found the 46-year-old at the rear of the buildings in Glasgow Road, Dumbarton early on Saturday morning.

They made the discovery at about 04:45 after a local resident raised the alarm.

Det Insp Scott Hamilton said police do not know how the man sustained his injuries.

He is being treated at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, where he was taken by ambulance.

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was see leaving the Stags Head in Glasgow Road at about 01:20

Det Insp Hamilton said: "At this time we do not know how the man sustained his injuries, however, what we do know from our inquiries is that he left the Stags Head Public House, Glasgow Road, Dumbarton, around 01:20.

"He is then seen on CCTV half an hour later, around 01:50, walking in the area of Dumbarton East train station, Glasgow Road, Dumbarton"

He said the injured man was white, 5ft8 tall, and of medium build. He was wearing a beige jacket with a hood, a grey t-shirt, jeans and navy trainers.

"It is essential that we trace his movements from leaving the pub at 01:20 to him being found on Saturday morning around 04:30," Det Insp Hamilton said.

"So, I would ask anyone who may have seen a man fitting his description between those times on Saturday morning to contact the police."