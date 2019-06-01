Image copyright PA

A shortage of GPs in Greater Glasgow is expected to affect out-of-hours health care overnight.

NHS Greater Glasgow said it did not have enough doctors "willing to work" between midnight and 07:59 on Sunday.

Only one of its five GP out-of-hours centres will be open to patients but a home visiting service will remain in operation.

A spokeswoman for the health board said they had "no choice" but to take the decision due to the GP shortage.

She added: "Patients should always contact NHS24 first and they will direct the patient to the most appropriate healthcare service for their needs after being fully assessed."

Only the Lomond GP out-of-hours centre in Vale of Leven will operate overnight.

NHS24 has been informed of the situation.

Patients are referred to the primary care centres by NHS 24 when their GP surgery is closed and they are too ill to wait until it reopens.

When a similar situation emerged last year, patients requiring urgent medical care were asked to go to accident and emergency.

Others were asked to wait until the out-of-hours centres opened again at 08:00.