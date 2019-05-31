Further strike action has been announced at one of Scotland's busiest airports.

Two 12-hour strikes have already been announced for Glasgow Airport in June as part of a long-running row over pay and pensions.

And now the Unite union has announced a further four-hour stoppage.

The union said it had added the extra strike after it says Glasgow Airport walked away from negotiations in what it describes as a "bewildering" move.

The airport owner, AGS Airports, previously said it had made a significant improvement on its initial pay offer and was closing its final salary pension scheme because it was unaffordable.

Unite members at Glasgow Airport are scheduled to walk out from 04:00 until 16:00 on 7 and 10 June, as well as between 04:00 and 08:00 on 14 June.