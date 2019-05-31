Image caption The police federation said the officer was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa

A police officer has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in the east end of Glasgow, the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) has said.

Police Scotland confirmed an incident on Friday morning, but would not confirm if the man was an officer.

The SPF, the union representing rank-and-file officers, said the constable was responding to a broken down vehicle when he was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa.

He is in hospital with serious leg injuries.

The SPF added that the collision took place about 10:50 on London Road, between Carmyle Avenue and Westhorn Drive.

An ambulance took him to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Officers are dealing with a road traffic collision on London Road where a man has been struck by a vehicle about 10:50.

"Emergency services attended and a section of the road has been closed between the McDonald's restaurant roundabout and Carmyle Avenue.

"An investigation is under way."