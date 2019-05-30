Image copyright Spindrift Image caption William Leiper will be sentenced next month

A man has admitted stabbing a stranger 27 times in a minute during an unprovoked murder bid.

William Leiper, 23, had been at a funeral before he turned on Alisdair Clements outside the Old Toll Bar in Glasgow's Kinning Park.

Mr Clements, 43, had been going to collect his bike outside the pub on Paisley Road West when he was attacked.

The victim ended up in hospital for two months after suffering horrific injuries on 6 October last year.

Leiper faces a lengthy jail-term after he pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

The hearing was told he had been at a funeral in the hours before the attack with his 25-year-old brother, Robert.

Around midnight Mr Clements was leaving the Old Toll Bar with two friends.

Prosecutors Barry Smith said the men were walking to pick up their bikes when William Leiper, who was walking nearby, yelled: "I will see you tomorrow at one."

The court heard Mr Clements and his friends did not know Leiper.

They ignored him before Leiper was spotted picking up a knife that he dropped.

He was then joined by his brother Robert, who was the first to suddenly punch Mr Clements.

Image caption Police were called to the Old Toll Bar on Paisley Road West in the early hours of Saturday morning

Mr Smith told how the assault was entirely "unprovoked".

William Leiper then turned on the victim, who was also kicked.

As Mr Clements tried to get up, he was immediately thrown back to the ground.

Mr Smith: "While there, William Leiper repeatedly struck on the body with the knife...27 stab wounds in a minute.

"Mr Clements was unable to defend himself."

The horror attack only ended when the victim's friends bravely stepped in.

Blood trail

The brothers fled the scene - but a blood trail to their home in nearby Govan Road lead police to them.

William Leiper was then spotted with a knife at the flat.

Officers were forced to use a stun grenade to control the situation.

The court heard Mr Clements needed emergency surgery.

He had severe damage to his liver, colon and spleen.

Mr Smith: "Eight days later, his condition deteriorated rapidly."

Rehabilitation

Mr Clements required a further operation as he was suffering from "multi organ dysfunction".

He was only able to leave hospital on 20 November and the court heard Mr Clements continues to need rehabilitation.

Mr Smith: "It had adversely affected his life in every aspect and will continue to do so."

Robert Leiper had also faced an attempted murder allegation, but he instead admitted a reduced charge of assault.

William Leiper was remanded in custody while his brother had his bail continued.

Lady Scott deferred sentencing until 26 June in Edinburgh.