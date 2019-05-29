Image copyright RNLI Image caption Troon RNLI lifeboat 'Jim Moffat' escorted the fishing boat back to harbour

A crew of six escaped injury after their fishing boat collided with a tanker off the Ayrshire coast.

A lifeboat was launched after Belfast Coastguard received reports of the collision five nautical miles south west of Troon, at 03:55.

The bow of the 17m fishing boat was damaged in the incident and an RNLI lifeboat escorted it back to Troon harbour.

A marine protection vessel which was in the area assisted the tanker.

No one on either vessel was hurt in the collision.