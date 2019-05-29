Fishing boat crew unhurt after tanker collision off Troon
- 29 May 2019
A crew of six escaped injury after their fishing boat collided with a tanker off the Ayrshire coast.
A lifeboat was launched after Belfast Coastguard received reports of the collision five nautical miles south west of Troon, at 03:55.
The bow of the 17m fishing boat was damaged in the incident and an RNLI lifeboat escorted it back to Troon harbour.
A marine protection vessel which was in the area assisted the tanker.
No one on either vessel was hurt in the collision.
Early this morning #MPVMinna was asked to assist @TroonLifeboat and @BelfastRnli with a tanker and fishing boat that had collided at sea. Both vessels and all crew are now safe and our thanks go to all involved @GreenerScotland @PermSecScot @MairiGougeon @strathearnrose pic.twitter.com/yrmf1xkY6E— Marine Scotland (@marinescotland) May 29, 2019
End of Twitter post by @marinescotland