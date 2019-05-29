Image copyright Jackie McLellan Image caption SSE Hydro said transport delays meant the seating layout for the show had changed.

Westlife fans who paid extra money for front row seats at a concert were forced to stand after their chairs did not arrive on time.

They have described jostling with others for prime views during Tuesday's show to see the boy band at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Event organisers have apologised and blamed transport issues for the problem.

They said fans who had been unable to stand would be offered refunds.

Westlife, consisting of Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan, are currently touring the UK as part of their Twenty Tour.

'Production error'

Fan Mhairi-Louise Brennan said she had paid nearly £200 each for her tickets to see the Irish boy band.

She said: "We got a notification just to advise that due to a production error the whole concert would be standing so our VIP third-row seats no longer existed.

"We were with my cousin who has a disability and is not able to stand for long periods of time, so it is a bit unfair.

"The customer service is pretty abysmal to be honest with you."

Image caption Westlife announced they would begin touring again in 2018, six years after splitting

In a statement published ahead of the gig on its website, SSE Hydro said: "Due to transport delays, the seating layout for the Westlife show this evening has been changed.

"The event was originally fully seated and is now a seated and standing show. Fans with tickets in the following blocks will now be standing."

The statement added: "If you are unable to stand or prefer not to, you will be entitled to a full refund from your original point of purchase.

"Westlife are delighted to be back in Glasgow and are very much looking forward to what will be a great night.

"On behalf of the promoter of the event we apologise for any frustration or disappointment this may cause and appreciate your understanding."