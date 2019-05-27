Glasgow & West Scotland

Police appeal after man threatened with gun in Glasgow

  • 27 May 2019
junction of Maxwell Square and Leslie Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened at the junction of Maxwell Square and Leslie Street in the Pollokshields area

Police are appealing for more information after a man had a gun pointed at him from a car in Glasgow.

The incident happened at about 17:10 on Friday at the junction of Maxwell Square and Leslie Street in the Pollokshields area of the city.

A witness reported that a man in the front passenger seat of a three or five series grey BMW car pointed the gun at a man in the street.

Police said no one was injured, and the gun was not fired.

Det Con David Adam, of Police Scotland, said: "This would have been a frightening incident for the man who had the firearm pointed at him.

"This is a busy junction and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have witnessed the incident to contact me as a matter of urgency."

The man pointing the gun from the car is described as being white and wearing a black jacket with a white logo on the sleeve.

The man in the street is described as being white, bald and about 5ft 5in. He was wearing dark clothing.

