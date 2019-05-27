Bodies of man and woman found in Glasgow flat
- 27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An investigation is under way after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in a flat in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at 10:50 on Monday on Culbin Drive in Knightswood.
A force spokeswoman said officers are treating the deaths as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.
No further details about the man and woman have been released and a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.