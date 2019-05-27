Image copyright Google Image caption The bodies were found in a flat on Culbin Drive, Knightswood

An investigation is under way after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in a flat in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at 10:50 on Monday on Culbin Drive in Knightswood.

A force spokeswoman said officers are treating the deaths as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

No further details about the man and woman have been released and a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.