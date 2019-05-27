Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Harper was attacked near the Euro Hostel on the Broomielaw

A 13-year-old boy has admitted stabbing a vulnerable stranger in a case of mistaken identity.

A court heard the teenager and another 13-year-old attacked Jordan Harper on Glasgow's Clyde Walkway.

The pair struck after a teenage girl wrongly believed Mr Harper, who has Asperger's Syndrome, had contacted her online for sex.

The 21-year-old was left critically ill after the attack and may need medical help for the rest of his life.

A sheriff was told that the boy who stabbed Mr Harper later confessed to his mother.

The woman initially did not believe her son but eventually reported the matter to police.

The boys, now 14, appeared before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Slashing motion

The teenager who used the knife admitted assaulting Mr Harper to the danger of his life.

His accomplice admitted punching the victim on the head.

The pair, who cannot be named due to their age, had bail continued as it emerged there was nowhere available to hold them.

The court heard Mr Harper was in Glasgow city centre after his mother asked him to collect a phone for her.

But prosecutor Harry Findlay said he got lost and stopped a 15-year-old and her friend to ask for directions.

He added: "At this time, Mr Harper was attacked by the two young males.

"One punched him on the head - the other produced a silver kitchen knife and stabbed him on the body.

"He then made a slashing motion with the knife. Mr Harper did not react in any way."

'Medical intervention'

As the four youths raced off the bleeding victim stopped a stranger's car and begged to be taken to hospital.

The driver had to get a passing policeman to give Mr Harper emergency first aid en-route.

An ambulance then rushed the victim to hospital, where he was found to have stab wounds on his torso and arm.

One had fractured his rib and damaged his spleen. He also had a collapsed lung.

Mr Findlay said: "Doctors say he may need medical intervention for the rest of his life for hernia and spleen issues."

There was a high-profile media appeal to catch the attackers which led to the teenager admitting the crime to his mother.

The boy's lawyer, Imran Hussain, said the teenager wrongly thought he was protecting his friend from a suspected pervert.

Mr Hussain: "He said this man had asked her for sex on Facebook under a fake profile named Harry Green."

The court was told there was absolutely "no evidence" to suggest this individual and Jordan were the same person.

Sentencing was deferred for reports until next month.