Two men arrested over Castlemilk street death
- 26 May 2019
Police investigating the death of Daniel McGuigan in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow have arrested two men, aged 34 and 37.
Mr McGuigan, 35, was pronounced dead after a confrontation in Stravanan Street at about 10:50 on Friday.
Officers had responded to reports of the man being attacked in front of his work colleagues.
A 14-year-old boy has already been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.