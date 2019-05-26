Image caption Daniel McGuigan was pronounced dead at the scene

Police investigating the death of Daniel McGuigan in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow have arrested two men, aged 34 and 37.

Mr McGuigan, 35, was pronounced dead after a confrontation in Stravanan Street at about 10:50 on Friday.

Officers had responded to reports of the man being attacked in front of his work colleagues.

A 14-year-old boy has already been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.