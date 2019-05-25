Image caption Alesha MacPhail had been on a holiday on the Isle of Bute

A tribute to a schoolgirl murdered while holidaying with her family on the Isle of Bute has been unveiled.

A memorial bench for Alesha MacPhail, organised by the local community, has been revealed at the "children's corner" area of the beach in Rothesay.

The six-year-old was killed by teenager Aaron Campbell in July 2018.

She was just a few days into her summer holiday, staying with her father Robert MacPhail and her grandmother Angela King.

The bench was organised by the Isle of Bute Resilience Team, a community group which assembles when the island is threatened by adverse conditions.

Image caption The bench is located in an area where children come to play

Alesha's family and local people wanted somewhere to go to remember the young girl.

The volunteers raised almost £2,000 to have the bench specially made in Alesha's favourite pink colour with her name and featuring two unicorns.

A blessing ceremony was held when the bench was handed over on the seafront on Saturday, featuring a piper, bubble machines and balloons to celebrate the six-year-old's life.

A local minister, the Reverend Owen Jones, led a short service in which he said: "We come to remember Alesha and to support and uphold her family, and all those who have been at the centre of the events, the pain and the loss in which she was taken from us."

Image caption The bench plaque read: "Donated by caring people far and wide"

It is believed members of Alesha's family attended the blessing.

Campbell, who is now 17, was convicted of the schoolgirl's abduction, rape and murder and ordered to serve 27 years in prison.

In May he was granted permission to appeal against his sentence.

During his trial, judge Lord Matthews, described him as a "cold, callous, calculating, remorseless and dangerous individual".