Residents had to be evacuated after a fire was deliberately started in the common close of a block of flats in South Lanarkshire.

The fire broke out in the flats at Kirkmuir Drive, Rutherglen, at about 21:30 on Wednesday. No-one was hurt.

The incident is being treated as wilful following a joint investigation between the police and fire service.

Det Con Chris McLaughlin, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a reckless and dangerous act."

He added: "Thankfully nobody was injured but it is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity on Wednesday night, and noticed anything at all suspicious, to please come forward."