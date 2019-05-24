A well-known pub and restaurant in Tobermory in Mull has been badly damaged by fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted to the blaze at Macgochans at about 04:40.

Four SFRS appliances were sent to the scene in Tobermory's harbour-front Main Street.

At the height of the blaze, six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used seven high-powered hoses to fight the flames.

No-one was injured.

Councillor Mary-Jean Devon, who lives in Tobermory, said a fisherman heading out to sea had spotted the blaze and raised the alarm.

She said: "Had it not been for the quick action of a lot people it would have been a lot worse."