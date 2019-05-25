Glasgow & West Scotland

Ayrshire rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge

  • 25 May 2019
Train services in Ayrshire have been seriously disrupted after a lorry struck a railway bridge.

The bridge affected is between Barassie and Troon.

Services between Glasgow Central and Ayr have been terminating at Kilwinning.

Engineers have been called to check the structure of the bridge and disruption was expected to last until about 13:00.

