Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked by two men

Detectives have started an investigation into the suspicious death of a man in Glasgow.

The 35-year-old was attacked in the Castlemilk area of the city on Friday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to the assault, which took place at about 10:50 on Stravanan Street, to contact them.

They are also reviewing CCTV and speaking to people in the area.

The dead man, who has not been named, was with work colleagues when two men approached him and began to attack him.

'Crucial' information

Det Insp Peter Sharp said: "A young man has lost his life and it's imperative we find whoever is responsible.

"I am appealing to local people who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with us.

"All information at this early stage is crucial as it helps us begin to piece together what has happened.

"At this stage we do not know why this attack has taken place."

He added: "I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us, no matter how insignificant you think your information is, let us be the judge and please do pass it on."