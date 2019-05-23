Image caption Cameron McMillan died following a disturbance in Quarry Street in New Stevenston on Sunday

A man whose body was found after an altercation in a street in North Lanarkshire has been named by police.

Cameron McMillan, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene following a disturbance in Quarry Street in New Stevenston at 05:50 on Sunday.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and has appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Police said a 34-year-old man had also been charged with assault and had also appeared in court.

'Vital'

Det Insp Cammy Miller said: "Extensive inquiries are being carried out to gather as much information about what happened, with detectives examining CCTV and speaking to local residents.

"Despite the early hour, it was daylight and from CCTV we can see that there were a number of members of the public in the area walking dogs and going about their daily business.

"It is vital that these people come forward and speak to the police, regardless of whether they think they have information or not."