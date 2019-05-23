Image copyright Google Image caption The girl had gone into the female toilet where she was attacked by a man

A man has been arrested after reports that a 14-year-old girl was indecently assaulted in a public toilet in Inverclyde.

Police said the girl was approached and assaulted by a man while in the female toilet in Fore Street in Port Glasgow at about 20:30 on Wednesday.

Following the assault the girl alerted a friend outside who took pictures of the man.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

In particular, they are keen to speak to the occupants of a blue BMW which was nearby at the time.

'Filmed the incident'

Detectives said the girl had been with her 15-year-old brother when they both went to use the facilities in Fore Street.

Police believe the attacker was in the company of another man, who stopped to speak to the occupants of the blue BMW, before making off from the scene.

Det Insp David Wagstaff said: "We understand that a member of the public may have filmed the incident and I would urge anyone with footage, or any information about what happened, to please get in touch.

"I would also appeal to the occupants of the blue BMW, who spoke to the man, to come forward."