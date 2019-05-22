Image copyright Google

A Church of Scotland minister has been sacked after multiple women made complaints about him.

Rev Dr Elijah Wade Smith, 32, was minister at Glasgow's Queens Park Church, Govanhill, but was last week told to leave his post.

BBC Scotland understands he was accused of abusing his position as a minister.

A Church of Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that the complaints had been upheld and that his ministerial status had been removed.

The minister - who came to study at St Andrews University from his home in Los Angeles - was ordained in Glasgow in 2015, and was one of the church's youngest ministers.

A Church of Scotland spokeswoman said: "A Presbyterial Commission was convened to consider complaints against Dr Elijah Smith who was then minister at Queens Park Church, Govanhill in Glasgow.

"The complaints were upheld and a sentencing hearing was held on Wednesday 15 May.

"The decision of the church court was to remove Dr Smith's status as a minister."