A man who raped a woman at knifepoint in North Lanarkshire has been jailed for eight years.

Ryan Paul, 28, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow of attacking the woman at a house in Coatbridge on 15 July last year.

He had asked where her partner was, then dragged her along the floor, held a knife to her head and raped her.

Judge Sean Murphy QC told Paul: "This is your fourth conviction for violence and is a very serious matter indeed."

He added: "At the time of committing this rape you were on bail. You present a significant risk of harm to the public.

"You come from a good background but know I must sentence you for one of the most serious crimes."

Judge Murphy placed Paul on the sex offenders register. He also ordered him to be monitored in the community for three years after his release from jail.

Defence counsel George Gebbie said: "He continues to maintain his position of denying the offence, but is beginning to address his alcohol problem."