Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Billyjoe Bates died in hospital four days after he was found in a Glasgow street

The mother of a man who died after being found seriously injured in a street in Glasgow six months ago has urged witnesses to come forward.

Jackie Wilson said her family deserved answers about what happened to 28-year-old murder victim Billyjoe Bates.

Mr Bates was found in Ashgill Road, Milton, at 14:30 on Sunday 18 November. He died in hospital four days later.

Ms Wilson said: "Billyjoe was my absolute world. Every day without him is mental torture."

At a press conference she appealed for the person responsible "to look to their conscience and come forward".

Ms Wilson added: "It has been six months now and I still can't face the fact that he will never walk back through the door.

"He did not deserve to die the way he did.

"Myself and my family are heartbroken and deserve answers to why this has happened."

The Crimestoppers charity is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for any information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for Mr Bates' death.

'Do the right thing'

Det Insp Scott McCallum, of Police Scotland, said: "There is no doubt in my mind that people in the local community of Milton know who is responsible for the murder of Billyjoe Bates.

"It is vital that we are able to arrest the individual responsible and provide some sort of closure to Billyjoe's family, who have been left completely devastated by his loss.

"I would urge anyone who has information, and is yet to speak to the police, to please do the right thing and get in touch."

Almost three months after his death, police revealed that they were hunting two men who were spotted near the scene of the crime. They have since been traced.

Detectives are now trying to trace a further potential witness who was in the area at the time. He was seen in a nearby Londis shop, and then walking along Kippen Street.

Police described him as being between 25 and 45 years old, with dark facial hair and a neatly-trimmed beard, moustache and sideburns.

He was wearing a grey "beanie" style hat, a black jacket, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

He is described is being medium build, and about 5ft 9in to 5ft 11in.

He bought milk and American cream soda in the Londis store.