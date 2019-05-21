Image caption The Kilgallioch wind farm is believed to be an area of interest in the search for Emma Faulds

Police hunting for missing Kilmarnock woman Emma Faulds are believed to be searching a wind farm in South Ayrshire.

Reports suggest detectives have been working with Scottish Power staff at the Kilgallioch plant to search the vast location.

The power plant sits near the A714 road which police have said is the key to their investigation.

Ross Willox, 40, from Ayrshire has been charged with murder.

He made no plea and remains in custody.

Two black cars

Ms Faulds, who was 39 and from Kilmarnock, was last seen in Monkton in Ayrshire on Sunday 28 April.

Her body has not been found.

Efforts to recover Ms Faulds' body have focused on the area of Barrhill, five kilometres (3 miles) from the wind farm.

Earlier this week detectives appealed for information on the movements of two black cars on the A714 between between Girvan and Newton Stewart - a Mercedes and a Jaguar - as part of the inquiry.

Image caption Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus made an appeal near Kilgallioch wind farm last week

The Mercedes was seen on Monday 29 April, while the Jaguar was sighted the following day.

Police Scotland would neither confirm or deny the wind farm was a new focus but said the search covered a wide area.

A Scottish Power spokeswoman said: "It would not be appropriate to comment during a police investigation."