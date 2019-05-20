Pride Glasgow event to return in August

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Organisers said more than 12,000 people took part in last year's Pride march in Glasgow

The Pride Glasgow event which was hit by ticketing problems last year is to be staged again in August.

A march through the city will kick off the festival which will be held on the concourse of the Riverside Museum on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 August.

Last year's event was criticised after people with tickets were locked out when it reached capacity.

Organisers said they had since invested in a new team to "deliver, review governance, policies and finance".

Christopher Lang, chair of Pride Glasgow, said: "It's fair to say we've had a rough ride since last year's event.

"However, we've listened, taken professional advice and we're confident that we have a really excellent event for the LGBTQI+ community in Glasgow and further afield.

"There is something for everyone as always and we're using our creativity to ensure there are plenty of photo opportunities which will be fun, but we're also planning the safety and flow of the event to ensure a smooth running of the weekend."

Image copyright Facebook/Pride Glasgow Image caption Last year's event reached capacity while people were still queuing outside

People who had valid tickets and wristbands for last year's event at Kelvingrove Park were denied entrance after it was oversold.

The organisers had initiated a system whereby e-tickets bought online had to be converted into wristbands at the box office - which was closed.

Hundreds of people were refused entrance regardless of the form of ticket or wristband they had. This included VIP tickets sold at a higher tariff.

Organisers apologised "unreservedly" for the problems, shortly after last year's event.

They said people who were promised VIP tickets last year will have first refusal this time around, free of charge.

Glasgow will also host a Mardi Gla Pride Weekender festival in July.

Its march will start at Kelvingrove Park on Saturday 20 July and finish at George Square.

Organisers have said there will be two days of events in the Merchant City area over the Saturday and Sunday.