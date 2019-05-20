Image caption The alarm was raised in Quarry Street, New Stevenston, early on Sunday

A man has been arrested following the death of a man in Lanarkshire in the early hours of Sunday.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Quarry Street, New Stevenston, at about 05:50.

The body of a 23-year-old man was discovered. It is believed he died at the scene.

Detectives have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the death. He is due to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.