Image copyright Scottish Canals Image caption The body was recovered from the Crinan Canal around midday on Friday

A body recovered from the Crinan Canal in Argyll has been identified as a 74-year-old man.

Police Scotland said it was found at about 12:00 on Friday near to Oakfield Bridge, known locally at Miller's Bridge, just off the A83.

The man, who has not been named, has been identified and his family have been informed.

A force spokeswoman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."