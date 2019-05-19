Police recover body of pensioner from Crinan Canal
- 19 May 2019
A body recovered from the Crinan Canal in Argyll has been identified as a 74-year-old man.
Police Scotland said it was found at about 12:00 on Friday near to Oakfield Bridge, known locally at Miller's Bridge, just off the A83.
The man, who has not been named, has been identified and his family have been informed.
A force spokeswoman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."