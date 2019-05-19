Image caption The alarm was raised in Quarry Street, Holytown, early on Sunday

Detectives are treating the death of a 23-year-old man in Lanarkshire as suspicious.

Officers were called to a disturbance in Holytown's Quarry Street at about 05:50 on Sunday.

Image caption A large area has been cordoned off by police

Image caption Forensic officers are carrying out inquiries at the scene

It is understood the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a post mortem examination will be held to determine the cause of death and and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.