Detectives launch probe into suspicious street death
- 19 May 2019
Detectives are treating the death of a 23-year-old man in Lanarkshire as suspicious.
Officers were called to a disturbance in Holytown's Quarry Street at about 05:50 on Sunday.
It is understood the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a post mortem examination will be held to determine the cause of death and and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.