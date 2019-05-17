Image caption Kevin Bishop's torso was found in a bin outside Collins' flat

A convicted killer has been jailed for life for murdering a man in a machete attack, chopping up his body and dumping his torso in a wheelie bin.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that David Collins, 46, beheaded 32-year-old Kevin Bishop after killing him at his home in Paisley in July 2018.

Collins admitted dismembering his victim's body, but had denied murder.

However, he was found guilty after a trial. Judge Lady Rae ordered him to serve at least 26 years in prison.

'Motiveless killing'

After his conviction it emerged that Collins had a previous conviction for culpable homicide. He killed his father - also called David - in an attack with a sword.

Lady Rae described the murder of Mr Bishop as "despicable and sickening" and said Collins had shown no remorse.

She told him: "It would appear that for some reason, if there was one, that you effectively beheaded him (Mr Bishop).

"You then went to elaborate lengths to destroy evidence which might have implicated you in what appeared to be a motiveless killing."

Reported missing

She said his victim's family had been unable to "properly put his body to rest".

The trial heard that Mr Bishop had been reported missing by his family.

Police later found his heavily-bound torso in a wheelie bin near Collins' flat. His head, arms and legs were never recovered.

Collins claimed during the trial that he had been acting in self-defence when he inflicted a fatal blow on Mr Bishop with a machete.