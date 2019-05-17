Image caption Tracey Wylde was found dead in her home in 1997

A man has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for the murder of a woman in Glasgow more than two decades ago.

Zhi Min Chen, 44, choked Tracey Wylde to death at her flat in Barmulloch in November 1997.

The body of the 21-year-old mother-of-one - who had been working as a prostitute - was found the next day.

Chinese-born Chen, who admitted the murder last month, was arrested last summer after his DNA was taken following an alleged assault.

Lord Arthurson told him: "You committed a brutal, cowardly and murderous attack on a vulnerable young woman in her own home."

Image caption Zhi Min Chen was caught through a DNA sample

Chen, who was 22 at the time of the murder, stood with his head bowed in the dock as he was sentenced to life in prison.

He must serve at least 20 years before he can apply for parole.

Lord Arthurson said Chen had enjoyed more than two decades of "undetected freedom" after the killing, during which time he had started a family and a business.

'Really disappointed'

Speaking outside court, Tracey's sister Bernadette McCash described the sentence as "a slap in the face".

She said: "I don't feel it is enough time. As a family we are really disappointed in the sentence.

"He ran for longer (than 20 years). He hid for longer."

The court heard that a large-scale manhunt lasting two-and-a-half years had initially failed to catch Ms Wylde's killer.

A cold case review in 2013 was also unsuccessful.

DNA samples

But Chen was eventually arrested in July last year after being held for an alleged assault in Glasgow's Cowcaddens area.

His DNA matched samples found at the scene of Ms Wylde's murder at time.

Police had described Ms Wylde as having a "turbulent background" and said she had been a sex worker in Glasgow at the time of her death.

She had been raised by her grandparents before moving into her own flat and giving birth to her daughter in August 1994.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Ms Wylde had gone into Glasgow city centre on 23 November 1997, and was last spotted on CCTV in the city's red-light area at about 03:20 the next morning.

Prosecutor Steven Borthwick told the court a neighbour heard arguing in Ms Wylde's flat at about 04:40 and her body was discovered the following day.